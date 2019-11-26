Rising 2021 Virginia DL James Gillespie Recaps Recent Michigan Visit
Michigan hosted a handful of recruits for its dominant win over rival Michigan State a couple of weeks ago, including 2021 Woodbridge (Va.) defensive tackle James Gillespie.
A three-star prospect, Gillespie said he enjoyed getting his first in-depth look at the program.
“It was a good visit,” Gillespie said. “The game atmosphere was crazy. It was my first Michigan game. I do plan on visiting again later on this year.”
Defensive tackle is a priority for the Wolverines next cycle, and the Michigan staff is making sure to stay in close contact with their top targets at the position.
