{{ timeAgo('2019-11-26 17:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Rising 2021 Virginia DL James Gillespie Recaps Recent Michigan Visit

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Analyst

Michigan hosted a handful of recruits for its dominant win over rival Michigan State a couple of weeks ago, including 2021 Woodbridge (Va.) defensive tackle James Gillespie.

A three-star prospect, Gillespie said he enjoyed getting his first in-depth look at the program.

Virginia defensive lineman James Gillespie visited Michigan this month.
Virginia defensive lineman James Gillespie visited Michigan this month. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

“It was a good visit,” Gillespie said. “The game atmosphere was crazy. It was my first Michigan game. I do plan on visiting again later on this year.”

Defensive tackle is a priority for the Wolverines next cycle, and the Michigan staff is making sure to stay in close contact with their top targets at the position.

{{ article.author_name }}