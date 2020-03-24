News More News
Rising 2021 WR JJ Jones Talks Recent Michigan Offer

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
@EJHolland_TW

Michigan hasn’t let the abrupt dead period derail its recruiting efforts.

The Wolverines are still evaluating prospects and recently put an offer on the table for rising 2021 Myrtle Beach (S.C.) High wide receiver JJ Jones.

“I was ecstatic when Michigan offered,” Jones said. “Michigan has such a rich tradition of producing great players, and they’re a powerhouse football school.”

South Carolina wide receiver JJ Jones holds a Michigan offer.

Along with Michigan, Jones has offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Penn State, Tennessee, West Virginia and a handful of other major programs.

Right now, Jones is letting the recruiting process play out, but it’s clear Michigan has his attention.

