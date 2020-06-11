News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-11 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rising 2022 Alabama WR Omari Kelly Talks Michigan Offer

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan is looking to recruit more and more down south.

While Alabama is smack in the middle of SEC country, the Wolverines have been aggressive in the state over the last couple of months, offering several highly touted underclassmen.

This week, the Wolverines extended a scholarship to three-star 2022 Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt Trussville wide receiver Omari Kelly.

Alabama wide receiver Omari Kelly holds an offer from Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
Alabama wide receiver Omari Kelly holds a Michigan offer. (Rivals.com)

“I was very excited to get the Michigan offer, knowing that they’re a popular school,” Kelly said. “It means a lot knowing they like how I play.”

Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis spoke to Kelly on Wednesday morning before putting the offer on the table.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}