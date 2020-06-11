Rising 2022 Alabama WR Omari Kelly Talks Michigan Offer
Michigan is looking to recruit more and more down south.
While Alabama is smack in the middle of SEC country, the Wolverines have been aggressive in the state over the last couple of months, offering several highly touted underclassmen.
This week, the Wolverines extended a scholarship to three-star 2022 Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt Trussville wide receiver Omari Kelly.
“I was very excited to get the Michigan offer, knowing that they’re a popular school,” Kelly said. “It means a lot knowing they like how I play.”
Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis spoke to Kelly on Wednesday morning before putting the offer on the table.
