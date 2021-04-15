Lance Holtzclaw is an intriguing prospect out West.

The three-star 2022 defensive end from Mesa (Ariz.) Desert Ridge is a hybrid defensive end/outside linebacker with a ton of upside. Holtzclaw recently entered double digit offer territory and is now looking at potential official visits.

“Recruiting has been going really well,” Holtzclaw said. “It’s not as hyped up as it once was, but people are still talking to me. I just picked up Michigan not too long ago. I’m talking to schools like Vanderbilt and San Diego State about official visits.”