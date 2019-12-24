Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh recently made a personal swing through California, which resulted in several new offers.

One of the more intriguing prospects to notch a new scholarship from the Wolverines was fast-rising 2022 San Diego (Calif.) St. Augustine athlete Jalil Tucker, who said the offer came as a big surprise.

“I wasn’t expecting it at all actually,” Tucker said. “If I’m being honest, I wouldn’t have even guessed they would come down to my school (laughs).”