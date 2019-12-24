Rising 2022 ATH Jalil Tucker Shares Thoughts On Michigan Offer
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh recently made a personal swing through California, which resulted in several new offers.
One of the more intriguing prospects to notch a new scholarship from the Wolverines was fast-rising 2022 San Diego (Calif.) St. Augustine athlete Jalil Tucker, who said the offer came as a big surprise.
“I wasn’t expecting it at all actually,” Tucker said. “If I’m being honest, I wouldn’t have even guessed they would come down to my school (laughs).”
Along with Michigan, Tucker has early offers from BYU, San Diego State and Washington State.
As a kid from the West Coast, Tucker is still trying to familiarize himself with the Michigan program.
