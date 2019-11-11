Rising 2022 California DE Gracen Halton Talks Michigan Offer
Gracen Halton is starting to garner plenty of attention.
At 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, Halton is an intriguing prospect with the potential to play tight end or defensive end at the next level.
The 2022 recruit from San Diego (Calif.) St. Augustine notched his first offer from Washington State last month and just added an offer from Michigan a few days ago. Halton said he was extremely excited about the opportunity from the Wolverines.
“My head coach told me about the offer on the way to class,” Halton said. “I’m very excited about the Michigan offer. It’s a very big school with a big football program. I love it.”
