Rising 2022 Chicago ATH Jalil Martin Set To Work Out For Michigan
Jalil Martin is one of the hottest recruits in the country.
The fast-rising 2022 athlete out of Chicago (Ill.) Kenwood has seen a flurry of offers come his way over the last month as schools like Colorado, Michigan State, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Texas Tech have all jumped in the mix.
At this point in the process, Martin is still trying to soak it all in, but he does hope to make a commitment at the end of summer.
“It’s a blessing,” Martin said. “I’m just grateful. The hard work is paying off. I’m trying to stay humble and let things come to me, so I can make the right decision. I’m planning to make a decision before my senior season.”
Michigan has not offered just yet, but the Wolverines have shown increased interest and invited Martin to a private workout in Ann Arbor on Sunday before their second on-campus camp.
