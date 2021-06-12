Rising 2022 Chicago ATH Jalil Martin Set To Work Out For Michigan

Jalil Martin is one of the hottest recruits in the country.

The fast-rising 2022 athlete out of Chicago (Ill.) Kenwood has seen a flurry of offers come his way over the last month as schools like Colorado, Michigan State, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Texas Tech have all jumped in the mix.

At this point in the process, Martin is still trying to soak it all in, but he does hope to make a commitment at the end of summer.