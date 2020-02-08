News More News
football

Rising 2022 Chicago ATH Kaleb Brown Looking To Visit Michigan

EJ Holland
@EJHolland_TW

Kaleb Brown can do it all.

The elite level 2022 prospect from Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita is listed as a wide receiver. However, he played mostly running back this year, rushed for more than 1,000 yards and helped lead his team to a state title appearance.

Chicago wide receiver Kaleb Brown holds a Michigan offer. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

So where does he envision himself at the next level?

“I’m leaning more towards receiver,” Brown said. “But I can do it all as an athlete. I’ll play wherever I’m needed. Schools haven’t pressured me about it. It’s wherever I’m needed when the time comes.”

