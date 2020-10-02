Deuce McGuire is one of the fastest rising prospects in the Midwest.

The 2022 offensive lineman out of Chicago (Ill.) Marist holds close to 20 offers and is hearing from more top-level programs.

“I wouldn’t say COVID-19 helped with recruiting,” McGuire said. “Schools not being able to come out and see us was tough. But I think I still did well with my recruitment through COVID-19. Recently, I’ve been talking to Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Northwestern.”