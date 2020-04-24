Michigan is once again targeting top prospects in Chicagoland.

The Wolverines have had success in the area over the past couple of cycles and extended a scholarship to fast-rising 2022 Evanston (Ill.) High athlete Sebastian Cheeks earlier this week.

“It was exciting,” Cheeks said. “I’ve been talking to Coach (Sherrone) Moore and Coach (Brian) Jean-Mary. They’ve kept in contact me. I didn’t play the whole year, but they really liked my film. They put that trust in me and gave me the offer. I was really excited.”