Rising 2022 Chicagoland ATH Sebastian Cheeks Talks Michigan Offer
Michigan is once again targeting top prospects in Chicagoland.
The Wolverines have had success in the area over the past couple of cycles and extended a scholarship to fast-rising 2022 Evanston (Ill.) High athlete Sebastian Cheeks earlier this week.
“It was exciting,” Cheeks said. “I’ve been talking to Coach (Sherrone) Moore and Coach (Brian) Jean-Mary. They’ve kept in contact me. I didn’t play the whole year, but they really liked my film. They put that trust in me and gave me the offer. I was really excited.”
Cheeks is one of the more intriguing prospects in the Midwest. He is listed as a running back but was a huge playmaker on the defensive side of the ball for Evanston last season.
Michigan is recruiting Cheeks as an outside linebacker, and he had a very productive first conversation with new position coach Brian Jean-Mary.
