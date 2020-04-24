News More News
football

Rising 2022 Chicagoland ATH Sebastian Cheeks Talks Michigan Offer

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Michigan is once again targeting top prospects in Chicagoland.

The Wolverines have had success in the area over the past couple of cycles and extended a scholarship to fast-rising 2022 Evanston (Ill.) High athlete Sebastian Cheeks earlier this week.

“It was exciting,” Cheeks said. “I’ve been talking to Coach (Sherrone) Moore and Coach (Brian) Jean-Mary. They’ve kept in contact me. I didn’t play the whole year, but they really liked my film. They put that trust in me and gave me the offer. I was really excited.”

Chicagoland athlete Sebastian Cheeks holds a Michigan offer.


Cheeks is one of the more intriguing prospects in the Midwest. He is listed as a running back but was a huge playmaker on the defensive side of the ball for Evanston last season.

Michigan is recruiting Cheeks as an outside linebacker, and he had a very productive first conversation with new position coach Brian Jean-Mary.

