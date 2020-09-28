Connor Jones is starting to see his stock rise on the recruiting trail.

The rising 2022 offensive lineman out of Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge is up to half a dozen offers and is hearing from more schools around the country.

“Recruiting has been really good,” Jones said. “I’ve been in contact with Kansas and Kansas State for a bit. Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Oregon and West Virginia are the strongest colleges that have reached out — outside of my offers, of course.”