Rising 2022 Colorado OL Connor Jones Talks Recent Michigan Offer
Connor Jones is starting to see his stock rise on the recruiting trail.
The rising 2022 offensive lineman out of Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge is up to half a dozen offers and is hearing from more schools around the country.
“Recruiting has been really good,” Jones said. “I’ve been in contact with Kansas and Kansas State for a bit. Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Oregon and West Virginia are the strongest colleges that have reached out — outside of my offers, of course.”
As it stands right now, Jones has scholarships in hand from Colorado State, Indiana, Michigan, New Mexico, Northwestern and Virginia.
Michigan jumped in the mix for Jones on Sept. 1, the first day college coaches were allowed to reach out to rising juniors. While Jones and Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner had talked in the past, the offer held special meaning.
“I kind of freaked out,” Jones said. “Michigan was my first Power Five offer, and it was a big Power Five offer to get. I’ve been kind of a fan of Michigan my whole life. It was really cool to get.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news