Rising 2022 DB Issac Thompson On Michigan Offer, Call With Jim Harbaugh
Michigan is looking to St. Louis for more talent.
The area doesn’t have a true major college football presence and is open for schools like Michigan to make an impact. The Wolverines recently dipped into The Lou and offered one of the best in 2022 — rising athlete Isaac Thompson.
The St. Louis (Mo.) University product already holds more than 20 offers but was especially excited about his new opportunity from the Wolverines.
“It’s great,” Thompson said. “It’s always been one of my favorite schools growing up. When you get an offer like that, it just automatically means you have to consider them. Michigan has always been a school that I’ve dreamed of getting an offer from them.”
Just days after notching a scholarship, Thompson hopped on a video chat with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and safeties coach Bob Shoop.
