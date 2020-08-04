Rising 2022 DE Kenny Fletcher Talks Michigan, Program Connection
Kenny Fletcher is a prospect on the rise.
The intriguing 2022 defensive end out of Delran (N.J.) High is quickly approaching double digit offers and has received plenty of interest despite the ongoing pandemic.
“Recruiting is going well,” Fletcher said. “I got my first offer right before quarantine started. I got about five offers during quarantine. Everything is just going really well for me. I’ve been talking to a few different schools.”
Michigan extended an offer in late January, which held special meaning for Fletcher.
After all, U-M was the first school to jump in the mix for his services.
“The Michigan offer was such a blessing,” Fletcher said. “I was really excited. It was a dream come true. I’m conquering my dreams and doing everything I’ve wanted to do.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news