Rising 2022 Georgia QB MJ Morris Talks Recent Michigan Offer
Michigan already holds a commitment from a quarterback this cycle in Rivals100 signal-caller JJ McCarthy.
With McCarthy completely locked in, the Wolverines have turned their attention to the 2022 class at the position.
UM quarterbacks coach Ben McDaniels recently made his way down to the Peach State and put an offer on the table for fast-rising Carrollton (Ga.) High product MJ Morris.
“It's a big deal to receive an offer from Michigan based on its history and winning tradition,” Morris said. “It also meant a lot to me because Coach Jim Harbaugh is such a great coach, and he has history of developing quarterbacks. I'm honored and grateful to receive an offer from Michigan.”
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news