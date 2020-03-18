UM quarterbacks coach Ben McDaniels recently made his way down to the Peach State and put an offer on the table for fast-rising Carrollton (Ga.) High product MJ Morris.

“It's a big deal to receive an offer from Michigan based on its history and winning tradition,” Morris said. “It also meant a lot to me because Coach Jim Harbaugh is such a great coach, and he has history of developing quarterbacks. I'm honored and grateful to receive an offer from Michigan.”



