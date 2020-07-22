 Rising 2022 In-State ATH Nolan Ziegler On Michigan, Program Ties
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-22 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rising 2022 In-State ATH Nolan Ziegler On Michigan, Program Ties

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Nolan Ziegler is one of the more intriguing underclassmen in the state of Michigan.

The rising 2022 athlete out of Grand Rapids (Mich.) Central Catholic is listed at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, tested well at the ESPN camp in Ohio last week and has the potential to play linebacker, safety or a ‘Viper’ like spot at the next level.

Ziegler is starting to command interest on the recruiting trail and is quickly approaching double digit offers.

In-state athlete Nolan Ziegler holds nine offers.
“It’s been a little different with COVID-19,” Ziegler said. “It’s been a lot of phone calls and Twitter. But it’s been good. Overall, it’s a good experience. I’ve had a chance to talk to a lot of coaches from different schools.”

Right now, Ziegler has offers in hand from Boston College, Cincinnati, Iowa, Nebraska and a handful of other FBS programs.

