Rising 2022 In-State ATH Nolan Ziegler On Michigan, Program Ties
Nolan Ziegler is one of the more intriguing underclassmen in the state of Michigan.
The rising 2022 athlete out of Grand Rapids (Mich.) Central Catholic is listed at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, tested well at the ESPN camp in Ohio last week and has the potential to play linebacker, safety or a ‘Viper’ like spot at the next level.
Ziegler is starting to command interest on the recruiting trail and is quickly approaching double digit offers.
“It’s been a little different with COVID-19,” Ziegler said. “It’s been a lot of phone calls and Twitter. But it’s been good. Overall, it’s a good experience. I’ve had a chance to talk to a lot of coaches from different schools.”
Right now, Ziegler has offers in hand from Boston College, Cincinnati, Iowa, Nebraska and a handful of other FBS programs.
