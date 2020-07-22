Nolan Ziegler is one of the more intriguing underclassmen in the state of Michigan.

The rising 2022 athlete out of Grand Rapids (Mich.) Central Catholic is listed at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, tested well at the ESPN camp in Ohio last week and has the potential to play linebacker, safety or a ‘Viper’ like spot at the next level.

Ziegler is starting to command interest on the recruiting trail and is quickly approaching double digit offers.