Ka’Marii Landers is quickly approaching double digit offers.

The rising 2022 offensive lineman from Dearborn (Mich.) Fordson has an argument as the best prospect at his position in the state of Michigan for next cycle. And schools from around the country have taken notice.

“So far, recruiting been good,” Landers said. “It’s been weird not being able to visit the schools that have offered me, but it’s still been really good. It’s been chill. After the dead period, the top four schools I want to get to are Oregon, Penn State, Michigan and Michigan State.”