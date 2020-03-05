News More News
Rising 2022 Iowa QB Jaxon Dailey Talks Michigan Offer, Visit

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
Michigan played host to several rising underclassmen over the weekend, including 2022 quarterback Jaxon Dailey.

The Pleasant Hill (Iowa) Southeast Polk product came into the visit with no offers in hand. However, his first one was a big one as Michigan extended a scholarship during his time in Ann Arbor.

Iowa quarterback Jaxon Dailey visited Michigan on Sunday.
Dailey, of course, was thrilled and a little speechless.

“At first, I was shocked,” he said. “But once it settled in, I was just really excited about it. I really enjoyed my visit a lot. It was awesome getting to know some of the coaches that I would be working with on a day-to-day basis.”

