{{ timeAgo('2020-05-21 14:46:12 -0500') }} football

Rising 2022 Las Vegas OL Jake Taylor Talks Michigan Offer

EJ Holland
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Michigan is recruiting more and more in Las Vegas.

The Wolverines have identified a handful of high level prospects in the budding recruiting metro and with no true major college football presence, players are there for the taking.

U-M recently extended an offer to fast-rising 2022 Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman offensive tackle Jake Taylor, who was thrilled about the new opportunity.

Las Vegas offensive lineman Jake Taylor holds a Michigan offer.
Las Vegas offensive lineman Jake Taylor holds a Michigan offer. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

“I was very excited when I got that offer,” Taylor said. “I like their traditional ways, and the way they run their program.”

Along with Michigan, Taylor holds offers from Arizona State, Cal, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Penn State, USC and others.

