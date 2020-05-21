Rising 2022 Las Vegas OL Jake Taylor Talks Michigan Offer
Michigan is recruiting more and more in Las Vegas.
The Wolverines have identified a handful of high level prospects in the budding recruiting metro and with no true major college football presence, players are there for the taking.
U-M recently extended an offer to fast-rising 2022 Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman offensive tackle Jake Taylor, who was thrilled about the new opportunity.
“I was very excited when I got that offer,” Taylor said. “I like their traditional ways, and the way they run their program.”
Along with Michigan, Taylor holds offers from Arizona State, Cal, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Penn State, USC and others.
