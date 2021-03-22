Rising 2022 LB Elijah Herring Talks New Michigan Offer
Elijah Herring is a prospect on the rise.
The three-star 2022 linebacker out of Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Riverdale is quickly approaching double digit offers and hearing from a handful of Power Five programs on a weekly basis.
“Things are going really well,” Herring said. “Michigan just offered me a couple of weeks ago. Tennessee has been keeping in contact for almost a year. Mississippi State is another school that has been talking to me lately.”
As Herring mentioned, Michigan recently jumped in the mix.
The Wolverines have made a concerted effort to recruit the state of Tennessee hard this cycle and already hold a pair of commitments from four-star defensive backs Taylor Groves and Kody Jones.
Herring said he was fired up about the new opportunity from the Wolverines.
