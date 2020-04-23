Rising 2022 Milwaukee WR Jerry Cross Talks Michigan Offer
Jerry Cross is one of the more intriguing prospects in the Midwest.
At 6-foot-6, 220 pounds, Cross is an impressive physical specimen that hurts opposing defenses as an outside receiver. But he also has the frame to grow into a dominant flex tight end at the next level.
Michigan fell in love with his athletic profile and recently put an offer on the table.
“When I got that offer, I was excited,” Cross said. “It’s always been one of my dream schools. It’s a prestigious program. I was really happy about it. I’ve been wanting that offer since I was a freshman in high school. Coach Moore called and offered, and I was just thankful for it.”
Cross, who hails from Milwaukee (Wis.) Rufus King added that he had a productive first conversation with Michigan tight ends coach Sherrone Moore.
