Rising 2022 New England OL Sully Weidman High On Michigan

EJ Holland
Sully Weidman is a prospect on the rise.

The 2022 offensive tackle out of Brookline (Mass.) Dexter is quickly establishing himself as one of the top prospects in New England for next cycle and holds a handful of P5 offers.

Right now, Weidman is just taking it all in.

New England offensive lineman Sully Weidman holds a Michigan offer.

“It’s definitely too early to tell for top schools,” Weidman said. “It’s all been a little overwhelming. But it’s definitely great to hear from all these schools. It’s great to get these offers because I feel like I’ve been validated as a good player.”

Weidman currently has offers in hand from Duke, Boston College, Michigan, Nebraska, Virginia and others.

