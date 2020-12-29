DQ Smith is a prospect on the rise.

The Columbia (S.C.) Spring Valley quarterback earned all-state honors while under center and also has position flexibility. Both Michigan and Florida Atlantic offered Smith over the last couple of days, and plenty of others are starting to show increased interest.

“Things are starting to go really well now,” Smith said. “I got my first two offers, and I’ve been talking to East Carolina. Duke coaches started following me on Twitter. Wake Forest has been on me heavy. Louisville, Appalachian State and South Florida have been in contact.”