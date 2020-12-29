Rising 2022 QB/ATH DQ Smith Discusses New Michigan Offer
DQ Smith is a prospect on the rise.
The Columbia (S.C.) Spring Valley quarterback earned all-state honors while under center and also has position flexibility. Both Michigan and Florida Atlantic offered Smith over the last couple of days, and plenty of others are starting to show increased interest.
“Things are starting to go really well now,” Smith said. “I got my first two offers, and I’ve been talking to East Carolina. Duke coaches started following me on Twitter. Wake Forest has been on me heavy. Louisville, Appalachian State and South Florida have been in contact.”
Michigan was the first to extend a scholarship.
The Wolverines evaluated Smith early and decided to go ahead and pull the trigger. First offers are usually more meaningful, and Smith was overjoyed when Michigan gave him the official word.
“It was an unbelievable experience,” Smith said. “I didn’t know what it felt like since that was my first offer. It meant a lot to me. It was exciting and emotional. Coming from a big school like Michigan, it was truly a blessing for me.”
