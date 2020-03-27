News More News
2020-03-27

Rising 2022 QB Steven Angeli Talks Michigan, Jim Harbaugh

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Michigan already has its man at the quarterback position this cycle in 2021 Rivals100 prospect JJ McCarthy.

With McCarthy fully onboard, the Wolverines have turned their attention to 2022 signal-callers, including Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic product Steven Angeli.

New Jersey quarterback Steven Angeli holds a Michigan offer.
New Jersey quarterback Steven Angeli holds a Michigan offer. (Rivals.com)

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh made a swing through New Jersey in December, which resulted in an offer for Angeli. The fact that Harbaugh himself extended the scholarship made it that much more meaningful.

“It was a truly great experience to meet Coach Harbaugh and be offered by him in person,” Angeli said. “Overall, it was just a surreal moment for me in my recruiting process and meant a lot.”

