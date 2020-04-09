News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-09 13:29:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Rising 2022 RB Quinshon Judkins Excited About Michigan Offer

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Quinshon Judkins is one of the fastest rising recruits in the country.

The explosive 2022 running back out of Pike Road (Ala.) High burst onto the scene by picking up his first eight offers to kick off the month of April.

Alabama running back Quinshon Judkins holds a Michigan offer.
Alabama running back Quinshon Judkins holds a Michigan offer. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

“Recruiting has been going great,” Judkins said. “I recently picked up a lot of offers, which was all very exciting. I was not expecting it to happen with so many schools. I’m just excited and grateful.”

Michigan was one of the schools that jumped in the mix, and it’s safe to say Judkins was thrilled about his scholarship from the Wolverines.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}