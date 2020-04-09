Rising 2022 RB Quinshon Judkins Excited About Michigan Offer
Quinshon Judkins is one of the fastest rising recruits in the country.
The explosive 2022 running back out of Pike Road (Ala.) High burst onto the scene by picking up his first eight offers to kick off the month of April.
“Recruiting has been going great,” Judkins said. “I recently picked up a lot of offers, which was all very exciting. I was not expecting it to happen with so many schools. I’m just excited and grateful.”
Michigan was one of the schools that jumped in the mix, and it’s safe to say Judkins was thrilled about his scholarship from the Wolverines.
