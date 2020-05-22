Rising 2022 South Carolina OL Collin Sadler Talks Michigan Offer
Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner has been keeping busy on the recruiting trail.
While he can’t get out on the road and see prospects, Warinner has been closely evaluating 2022 offensive line prospects over the last month and has sent out several offers.
Rising Greenville (S.C.) High’s Collin Sadler recently notched his offer from Warinner and Michigan and was thrilled about the opportunity.
“I was beyond excited,” Sadler said. “What it meant to me was that all the hours I’ve spent on my craft had been worth it.”
Along with Michigan, Sadler holds offers from Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and a handful of other major programs.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news