{{ timeAgo('2020-05-22 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rising 2022 South Carolina OL Collin Sadler Talks Michigan Offer

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner has been keeping busy on the recruiting trail.

While he can’t get out on the road and see prospects, Warinner has been closely evaluating 2022 offensive line prospects over the last month and has sent out several offers.

Rising Greenville (S.C.) High’s Collin Sadler recently notched his offer from Warinner and Michigan and was thrilled about the opportunity.

South Carolina offensive lineman Collin Sadler holds a Michigan offer.
“I was beyond excited,” Sadler said. “What it meant to me was that all the hours I’ve spent on my craft had been worth it.”

Along with Michigan, Sadler holds offers from Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and a handful of other major programs.

