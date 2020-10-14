 Rising 2022 Texas DT Jadon Scarlett Talks Recent Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Offer
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-14 08:00:00 -0500') }} football

Rising 2022 Texas DT Jadon Scarlett Talks Recent Michigan Offer

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Jadon Scarlett is one of the more intriguing prospects in the 2022 class.

A former homeschooled student, Scarlett didn’t start playing football until a couple of years ago. Now, the three-star defensive lineman out of Flower Mound (Texas) Coram Deo is seeing his stock boom on the recruiting trail.

“For mail, I’ve developed a system for opening it on the weekend instead of sorting through it during the week,” Scarlett said. “I’m just trying to adjust to that new experience. Sometimes, coach’s calls will strike me out of nowhere, and I’ll have to drop what I’m doing. But it’s fine with me. I’ve heard the most from Texas A&M, Colorado and Georgia Tech.”

Texas defensive lineman Jadon Scarlett holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer from Jim Harbaugh.
Scarlett has offers from Arizona State, Baylor, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Washington State and a handful of other FBS programs.

Michigan recently jumped in the mix with a scholarship of its own, which came as a big surprise.

{{ article.author_name }}