Jadon Scarlett is one of the more intriguing prospects in the 2022 class.

A former homeschooled student, Scarlett didn’t start playing football until a couple of years ago. Now, the three-star defensive lineman out of Flower Mound (Texas) Coram Deo is seeing his stock boom on the recruiting trail.

“For mail, I’ve developed a system for opening it on the weekend instead of sorting through it during the week,” Scarlett said. “I’m just trying to adjust to that new experience. Sometimes, coach’s calls will strike me out of nowhere, and I’ll have to drop what I’m doing. But it’s fine with me. I’ve heard the most from Texas A&M, Colorado and Georgia Tech.”