Rising 2022 Texas DT Jadon Scarlett Talks Recent Michigan Offer
Jadon Scarlett is one of the more intriguing prospects in the 2022 class.
A former homeschooled student, Scarlett didn’t start playing football until a couple of years ago. Now, the three-star defensive lineman out of Flower Mound (Texas) Coram Deo is seeing his stock boom on the recruiting trail.
“For mail, I’ve developed a system for opening it on the weekend instead of sorting through it during the week,” Scarlett said. “I’m just trying to adjust to that new experience. Sometimes, coach’s calls will strike me out of nowhere, and I’ll have to drop what I’m doing. But it’s fine with me. I’ve heard the most from Texas A&M, Colorado and Georgia Tech.”
Scarlett has offers from Arizona State, Baylor, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Washington State and a handful of other FBS programs.
Michigan recently jumped in the mix with a scholarship of its own, which came as a big surprise.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news