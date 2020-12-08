Jordan Crook is a prospect on the rise.

The three-star 2022 linebacker out of national powerhouse Duncanville (Texas) High has surpassed the 20-offer mark and is continuing to hear from top programs around the country.

“Recruiting has been fun overall,” Crook said. “I’m just really enjoying the process. I would like to visit schools like Alabama, Michigan, Arizona, Baylor, Texas and more.”