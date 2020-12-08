 Rising 2022 Texas LB Jordan Crook Talks Recent Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Offer
football

Rising 2022 Texas LB Jordan Crook Talks Recent Michigan Offer

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Jordan Crook is a prospect on the rise.

The three-star 2022 linebacker out of national powerhouse Duncanville (Texas) High has surpassed the 20-offer mark and is continuing to hear from top programs around the country.

“Recruiting has been fun overall,” Crook said. “I’m just really enjoying the process. I would like to visit schools like Alabama, Michigan, Arizona, Baylor, Texas and more.”

Texas linebacker Jordan Crook holds an offer from Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
Texas linebacker Jordan Crook holds an offer from Michigan. (Sam Spiegelman)

Michigan is one of Crook’s newest offers.

The Wolverines jumped in the mix a few weeks ago when linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary personally reached out and extended the scholarship.

“It meant a lot getting that offer,” Crook said. “Coach Jean-Mary texted me and let me know that I had received an offer. It’s a big offer.”

