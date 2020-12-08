Rising 2022 Texas LB Jordan Crook Talks Recent Michigan Offer
Jordan Crook is a prospect on the rise.
The three-star 2022 linebacker out of national powerhouse Duncanville (Texas) High has surpassed the 20-offer mark and is continuing to hear from top programs around the country.
“Recruiting has been fun overall,” Crook said. “I’m just really enjoying the process. I would like to visit schools like Alabama, Michigan, Arizona, Baylor, Texas and more.”
Michigan is one of Crook’s newest offers.
The Wolverines jumped in the mix a few weeks ago when linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary personally reached out and extended the scholarship.
“It meant a lot getting that offer,” Crook said. “Coach Jean-Mary texted me and let me know that I had received an offer. It’s a big offer.”
