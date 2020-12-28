Rising 2022 Texas OL Jaylen Early Talks Michigan
National powerhouse Duncanville (Texas) High is in the middle of yet another deep playoff run.
The Dallas-area program notched a dominant postseason win over Dallas (Texas) Skyline and boasts one of the best offensive lines in the country, headlined by three-star 2022 tackle Jaylen Early.
“We bought us another week,” Early said after the win over Skyline. “We get to go home and celebrate tonight and then get back to work. We’re going to prepare, watch film, correct mistakes and just get ready. I think we’re going to win a state championship this year. Our offensive line is dominant, and that’s what you need to win a state championship.”
On the recruiting front, Early is one of the most sought-after offensive linemen in the south. He currently has more than 30 offers from major programs like Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Texas and USC.
Early is focused on his team with playoffs in full swing, but he is starting to think about some spring visits.
“Recruiting has been going well,” Early said. “A lot of schools have been reaching out to me, and I’ve stayed in contact with them. I haven’t gotten on the phone with them recently because of playoffs. After the season, I want to visit schools like Ohio State, Florida State, Oklahoma, Texas, Auburn and some others.”
