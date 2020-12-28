National powerhouse Duncanville (Texas) High is in the middle of yet another deep playoff run.

The Dallas-area program notched a dominant postseason win over Dallas (Texas) Skyline and boasts one of the best offensive lines in the country, headlined by three-star 2022 tackle Jaylen Early.

“We bought us another week,” Early said after the win over Skyline. “We get to go home and celebrate tonight and then get back to work. We’re going to prepare, watch film, correct mistakes and just get ready. I think we’re going to win a state championship this year. Our offensive line is dominant, and that’s what you need to win a state championship.”