 Rising 2023 California TE Cooper Flanagan Talks Summer Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Visit
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-16 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rising 2023 California TE Cooper Flanagan Talks Summer Michigan Visit

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Cooper Flanagan took full advantage of June’s contact period.

The rising 2023 Concord (Calif.) De La Salle tight end saw some schools closer to home but also made sure to check out a few out of region programs. His trip to the Midwest allowed him to see rivals Michigan and Notre Dame.

And Flanagan said he a great time at both.

“The unofficial visit to Michigan was amazing,” Flanagan said. “The unofficial visit to Notre Dame was also amazing. They are both wonderful programs. It was just really cool to see both schools.”

Flanagan notched an offer from Michigan in April and was immediately intrigued by the Wolverines.

