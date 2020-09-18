Malik Elzy has been working hard this offseason.

While the state of Illinois has pushed back high school football until the spring, Elzy has been working hard with club 7v7 program Midwest Boom and is learning from two of the best wide receiver recruits in the country — Kaleb Brown and Tyler Morris.

“Those are two different guys,” Elzy said. “Kaleb is amazing. Tyler is like Larry Fitzgerald. He has discipline in his routes. I just look up to both of them”