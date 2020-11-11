With no high school football in Illinois this fall, players have been forced to find their own way of staying in shape and getting ready for a potential spring season.

Rising 2023 Chicago (Ill.) Simeon wide receiver Malik Elzy has been working out with club 7v7 program Midwest Boom and impressed with the team at the Pylon Crown Point event in Indiana a couple of weeks ago.

“It’s good for the competition,” Elzy said. “It’s fun, but it’s competition. We need to compete and get better every single day. I appreciate it. I’m glad that I can play with Boom. It benefits me a lot because we don’t have a season. I can still do what I love – play football and work on my craft.”