 Rising 2023 Chicago WR Malik Elzy Talks Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting, Program Connection
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-11 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Rising 2023 Chicago WR Malik Elzy Talks Michigan, Program Connection

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

With no high school football in Illinois this fall, players have been forced to find their own way of staying in shape and getting ready for a potential spring season.

Rising 2023 Chicago (Ill.) Simeon wide receiver Malik Elzy has been working out with club 7v7 program Midwest Boom and impressed with the team at the Pylon Crown Point event in Indiana a couple of weeks ago.

“It’s good for the competition,” Elzy said. “It’s fun, but it’s competition. We need to compete and get better every single day. I appreciate it. I’m glad that I can play with Boom. It benefits me a lot because we don’t have a season. I can still do what I love – play football and work on my craft.”

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Elzy is a promising prospect that should command more attention on the recruiting trail with time. Right now, he is exploring schools and doing what he can to contact schools with limitations for NCAA restrictions.

“Nothing is really new with recruiting right now,” Elzy said. “I still want to visit Michigan. Clemson is my dream school. I know I want to visit Texas. I just want to go to a school that throws the ball and can use me. I feel like Texas can do that. USC, too.”

Michigan became the first school to offer Elzy back in the winter when head coach Jim Harbaugh personally stopped by Simeon.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}