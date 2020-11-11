Rising 2023 Chicago WR Malik Elzy Talks Michigan, Program Connection
With no high school football in Illinois this fall, players have been forced to find their own way of staying in shape and getting ready for a potential spring season.
Rising 2023 Chicago (Ill.) Simeon wide receiver Malik Elzy has been working out with club 7v7 program Midwest Boom and impressed with the team at the Pylon Crown Point event in Indiana a couple of weeks ago.
“It’s good for the competition,” Elzy said. “It’s fun, but it’s competition. We need to compete and get better every single day. I appreciate it. I’m glad that I can play with Boom. It benefits me a lot because we don’t have a season. I can still do what I love – play football and work on my craft.”
Elzy is a promising prospect that should command more attention on the recruiting trail with time. Right now, he is exploring schools and doing what he can to contact schools with limitations for NCAA restrictions.
“Nothing is really new with recruiting right now,” Elzy said. “I still want to visit Michigan. Clemson is my dream school. I know I want to visit Texas. I just want to go to a school that throws the ball and can use me. I feel like Texas can do that. USC, too.”
Michigan became the first school to offer Elzy back in the winter when head coach Jim Harbaugh personally stopped by Simeon.
