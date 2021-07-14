 Rising 2023 Georgia DB Aaron Gates Talks Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Offer
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-14 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rising 2023 Georgia DB Aaron Gates Talks Michigan Offer

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Aaron Gates is a prospect on the rise.

The 2023 athlete out of Sharpsburg (Ga.) Trinity Christian surpassed the double digit offer mark after a busy month of June that saw him earn offers from a handful of top programs.

Gates said he’s excited about the process but is just taking it all in.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

“I’m just going with the flow right now,” Gates said. “I have a few big offers early on. It’s been a crazy experience. I camped with Florida and got an offer. That was a big one. I made a visit to Vanderbilt. Everything has been going great.”

While Gates did not make it to Michigan, he did get an opportunity to camp in front of the staff at the Wolverines’ satellite camp in Nashville.

A strong performance paved the way for a new offer from U-M.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}