Rising 2023 Georgia DB Aaron Gates Talks Michigan Offer
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Aaron Gates is a prospect on the rise.
The 2023 athlete out of Sharpsburg (Ga.) Trinity Christian surpassed the double digit offer mark after a busy month of June that saw him earn offers from a handful of top programs.
Gates said he’s excited about the process but is just taking it all in.
“I’m just going with the flow right now,” Gates said. “I have a few big offers early on. It’s been a crazy experience. I camped with Florida and got an offer. That was a big one. I made a visit to Vanderbilt. Everything has been going great.”
While Gates did not make it to Michigan, he did get an opportunity to camp in front of the staff at the Wolverines’ satellite camp in Nashville.
A strong performance paved the way for a new offer from U-M.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news