Rising 2023 Georgia DB Aaron Gates Talks Michigan Offer

“I’m just going with the flow right now,” Gates said. “I have a few big offers early on. It’s been a crazy experience. I camped with Florida and got an offer. That was a big one. I made a visit to Vanderbilt. Everything has been going great.”

While Gates did not make it to Michigan, he did get an opportunity to camp in front of the staff at the Wolverines’ satellite camp in Nashville.

A strong performance paved the way for a new offer from U-M.