Rising 2023 Georgia DB Jayden Davis Talks Michigan Offer, Visit
Michigan hosted several talented underclassmen for the BBQ at The Big House over the weekend.
Among them was fast-rising 2023 Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill safety Jayden Davis, who said he had a blast on campus.
“It was a great,” Davis said. “They also showed us around the campus and told us about academics. We ate lunch at The Big House and saw the stadium. We also ate dinner at Coach (Jim) Harbaugh’s house. It was really fun.”
While on campus, Davis got his first in-depth look at the Michigan program and what it has to offer on and off the field. He also came away with an offer from the Wolverines.
The scholarship was especially meaningful because it came while he was eating dinner at Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh’s estate.
