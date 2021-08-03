Rising 2023 Georgia DB Jayden Davis Talks Michigan Offer, Visit

Michigan hosted several talented underclassmen for the BBQ at The Big House over the weekend.

Among them was fast-rising 2023 Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill safety Jayden Davis, who said he had a blast on campus.

“It was a great,” Davis said. “They also showed us around the campus and told us about academics. We ate lunch at The Big House and saw the stadium. We also ate dinner at Coach (Jim) Harbaugh’s house. It was really fun.”