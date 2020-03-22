The 2023 recruiting class might seem far away, but Michigan is already after some of the best it has to offer.

The Wolverines recently made a swing through Atlanta and extended a scholarship to rising 2023 Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes safety Terrance Love.

“My recent offer from Michigan really surprised me,” Love said. “It let me know that I’m not just getting attention from only southern schools but also schools from all over the country. However, this offer just gave me more ammunition to stay humble and grind.”