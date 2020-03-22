Rising 2023 Georgia DB Terrance Love Talks Michigan Offer
The 2023 recruiting class might seem far away, but Michigan is already after some of the best it has to offer.
The Wolverines recently made a swing through Atlanta and extended a scholarship to rising 2023 Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes safety Terrance Love.
“My recent offer from Michigan really surprised me,” Love said. “It let me know that I’m not just getting attention from only southern schools but also schools from all over the country. However, this offer just gave me more ammunition to stay humble and grind.”
While Love is extremely young, he already holds double digit offers. Along with Michigan, Love has scholarships in hand from Florida, Georgia, Miami, Tennessee, Texas A&M and a handful of other major programs.
It’s still very early in the process for Love, but Michigan is a program that he wants to learn more about.
