It’s been an interesting year for Liona Lefau.

With his fall season cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the rising 2023 Kahuku (Hawaii) High linebacker moved to Washington and played a short spring season in the Pacific Northwest.

Now, Lefau is back on the islands and traveling around the country playing club 7v7 with Rebel Squad, which took home the championship at this weekend’s Pylon Las Vegas tournament.