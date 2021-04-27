 Rising 2023 Hawaii LB Liona Lefau Talks Recent Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Offer
Rising 2023 Hawaii LB Liona Lefau Talks Recent Michigan Offer

It’s been an interesting year for Liona Lefau.

With his fall season cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the rising 2023 Kahuku (Hawaii) High linebacker moved to Washington and played a short spring season in the Pacific Northwest.

Now, Lefau is back on the islands and traveling around the country playing club 7v7 with Rebel Squad, which took home the championship at this weekend’s Pylon Las Vegas tournament.

“It’s a great experience for us,” Lefau said. “In a way, we didn’t have football this season. We did go out to Washington and played in some games just to get some good film. But we were lucky enough to come out and compete in Vegas against some good competition this weekend.”

On the recruiting front, Lefau is starting to see interest pick up. He currently has offers from Maryland, Michigan, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin and more will likely come his way soon.

{{ article.author_name }}