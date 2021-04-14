Rising 2023 In-State DL Jalen Thompson Talks Michigan
It’s still early in the recruitment of Jalen Thompson.
But the rising 2023 defensive end out of Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech already has one school in particular at the top of his list.
“Right now, Notre Dame is pushing for me the most,” Thompson said. “They talk to me every other week at least.”
That, however, doesn’t mean that Thompson isn’t going to explore other options. After all, Thompson has gained some serious traction on the trail, earning offers from Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State and others.
Michigan jumped in the mix for Thompson in February and is definitely a player in his recruitment.
