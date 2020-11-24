 Rising 2023 In-State OL Amir Herring Building Relationship With Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting
Rising 2023 offensive lineman Amir Herring helped pave the way for an offensive explosion as West Bloomfield (Mich.) High knocked off Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson in blowout fashion last weekend.

West Bloomfield racked up 50 points by halftime and had no issue controlling Stevenson in the trenches.

“It was a great win,” Herring said. “It was a great team win. I feel like we had a great week of practice. We executed the coaches’ game plan to the fullest of our abilities. We showed it on the scoreboard. I love this team. It’s very special.”

Rivals100 running back and top Michigan target Donovan Edwards scored six total touchdowns in the victory.

While they are a couple of years apart, Herring and Edwards have talked about teaming up with each other at the next level, and Herring sees him as a big brother type.

