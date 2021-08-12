Rising 2023 In-State OL Dylan Senda Talks Recent Michigan Offer

High school football returned to the state of Michigan this week as practices began bright and early on Monday morning.

Rising 2023 in-state offensive lineman Dylan Senda is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after underclassmen in the Midwest and is ready to show why as Dearborn (Mich.) Divine Child gets set to take the field.

“It’s awesome to just get back and get ready for junior season with the guys,” Senda said. “It’s really exciting. I’m looking forward to it. We’re going to be really solid, especially upfront. We have a great group of linemen that are all returning. We’re going to do really well.”