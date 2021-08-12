Rising 2023 In-State OL Dylan Senda Talks Recent Michigan Offer
High school football returned to the state of Michigan this week as practices began bright and early on Monday morning.
Rising 2023 in-state offensive lineman Dylan Senda is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after underclassmen in the Midwest and is ready to show why as Dearborn (Mich.) Divine Child gets set to take the field.
“It’s awesome to just get back and get ready for junior season with the guys,” Senda said. “It’s really exciting. I’m looking forward to it. We’re going to be really solid, especially upfront. We have a great group of linemen that are all returning. We’re going to do really well.”
On the recruiting front, Senda holds offers from Iowa, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Penn State, West Virginia and others. Senda made the rounds in the summer and is gearing up to see more programs in the fall.
“Recruiting has been going really well,” Senda said. “June was really busy. I went on a couple of visits in July. Right now, I’m weighing out my options and seeing where things go for the future. Of course, some of the Big Ten schools are sticking out like Michigan, Michigan State, Iowa, Northwestern and Penn State. There are a plethora of other schools I’m interested in as well.”
