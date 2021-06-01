Rising 2023 In-State WR Semaj Morgan Ready For Michigan Visit
Semaj Morgan is starting to generate some interest on the recruiting trail.
The rising 2023 wide receiver out of West Bloomfield (Mich.) High picked up his first two offers from Bowling Green and Ole Miss in March and has been in touch with in-state programs Michigan and Michigan State.
“My recruitment is going pretty well so far,” Morgan said. “I’ve been talking to Michigan State, Michigan and Ole Miss. I think once I get out to these camps, my stock is going to go way up.”
Morgan is set to make an unofficial visit to Michigan on Wednesday for ‘Detroit Day’ and is excited to get a closer look at the program.
“I just want to get on campus and see everything,” Morgan said. “I want them to realize that I’m a playmaker. I just want to have fun out there and spend some time with the coaches and the other guys there.”
