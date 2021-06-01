Rising 2023 In-State WR Semaj Morgan Ready For Michigan Visit

Semaj Morgan is starting to generate some interest on the recruiting trail.

The rising 2023 wide receiver out of West Bloomfield (Mich.) High picked up his first two offers from Bowling Green and Ole Miss in March and has been in touch with in-state programs Michigan and Michigan State.

“My recruitment is going pretty well so far,” Morgan said. “I’ve been talking to Michigan State, Michigan and Ole Miss. I think once I get out to these camps, my stock is going to go way up.”