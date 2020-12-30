 Rising 2023 Ohio OL Luke Montgomery Talks New Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Offer
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-30 16:06:53 -0600') }} football Edit

Rising 2023 Ohio OL Luke Montgomery Talks New Michigan Offer

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Luke Montgomery is starting to blow up on the recruiting.

The rising 2023 athlete out of Findlay (Ohio) athlete has an impressive 6-foot-5, 260-pound frame and is attracting interest as both an offensive and defensive lineman.

In fact, Montgomery is quickly approaching double digit offers and currently holds scholarships from Indiana, Michigan State, Penn State, West Virginia and others.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

“It’s been a blessing for sure,” Montgomery said. “I didn’t expect this to come this early. I thought I had a chance at playing football after eighth grade. But it’s been pretty crazy lately. I’ve picked up a couple of offers in the last month that I never expected to get. I’m just excited to have that opportunity.”

Michigan is one of the schools that recently jumped in the mix.

U-M offensive line coach Ed Warinner got on the phone with Montgomery and his father and extended an offer a little more than a week ago.

