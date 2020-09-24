Pop Watson is quickly establishing himself as one of the top 2023 recruits in the country.

The rising quarterback out of Springfield (Mass.) High holds half a dozen offers early on and is in talks with plenty of other programs.

“The recruiting process has been a little slow lately, but it’s been a good recruiting process,” Watson said. “I’ve talked to a lot of coaches. I’ve been able to create bonds with coaches that I could potentially get an offer from in the future.”