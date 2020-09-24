Rising 2023 QB Pop Watson Bonding With Michigan Staff
Pop Watson is quickly establishing himself as one of the top 2023 recruits in the country.
The rising quarterback out of Springfield (Mass.) High holds half a dozen offers early on and is in talks with plenty of other programs.
“The recruiting process has been a little slow lately, but it’s been a good recruiting process,” Watson said. “I’ve talked to a lot of coaches. I’ve been able to create bonds with coaches that I could potentially get an offer from in the future.”
Watson has scholarships in hand from Boston College, Michigan, Oregon, Pitt, Tennessee and UMass.
Michigan jumped in the mix for Watson early on in his recruitment, and the Wolverines are definitely making an impression.
“Michigan is good school in my eyes,” Watson said. “I don’t play favorites, but I’ve been talking to Michigan, and I have a bond with the coaches. They have a great program.”
