Michigan has made a huge recruiting impact in New England over the last couple of cycles.

And the Wolverines are going to continue to make the region a priority moving forward, so it’s no surprise they already have an offer out to elite 2023 Springfield (Mass.) High athlete William ‘Pop’ Watson.

While he’s just coming off his freshman year, Watson has the look of a top-level prospect. Michigan did a great job of jumping on him early, and Watson made it clear that the early offer meant a lot to him.