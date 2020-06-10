Rising 2023 QB Pop Watson On Michigan, Call With Jim Harbaugh
Michigan has made a huge recruiting impact in New England over the last couple of cycles.
And the Wolverines are going to continue to make the region a priority moving forward, so it’s no surprise they already have an offer out to elite 2023 Springfield (Mass.) High athlete William ‘Pop’ Watson.
While he’s just coming off his freshman year, Watson has the look of a top-level prospect. Michigan did a great job of jumping on him early, and Watson made it clear that the early offer meant a lot to him.
“The Michigan offer was a really big thing for me,” Watson said. “I remember seeing Coach (Jim) Harbaugh at a Rhode Island camp in the seventh grade. I had a quick conversation with him, but he wasn’t really able to talk to me because I was young. But for him to realize the work I’ve been putting in since then and offer me was really special.”
Watson did have a chance to have an extended conversation with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh on Monday.
The two connected on a Zoom call, which also featured Watson’s father and area recruiter Don Brown.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news