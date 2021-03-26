 Rising 2023 Tennessee LB Caleb Herring Talks Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Offer
Rising 2023 Tennessee LB Caleb Herring Talks Michigan Offer

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Caleb Herring is a prospect on the rise.

An intriguing 2023 outside linebacker from Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Riverdale, Herring is quickly approaching double digit offers and has a couple of big standouts.

“I’m not worried about recruiting right now,” Herring said. “I’m going to get more into it when I’m a senior. That’s when I’m going to learn more about the schools. But Tennessee and Michigan are standing out. Clemson hasn’t offered, but they are talking to me.”

Michigan extended an offer to both Caleb and his older brother, Elijah, a three-star linebacker in the 2022 recruiting class, last month.

And Caleb was fired up about the new opportunity.

