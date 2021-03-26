Caleb Herring is a prospect on the rise.

An intriguing 2023 outside linebacker from Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Riverdale, Herring is quickly approaching double digit offers and has a couple of big standouts.

“I’m not worried about recruiting right now,” Herring said. “I’m going to get more into it when I’m a senior. That’s when I’m going to learn more about the schools. But Tennessee and Michigan are standing out. Clemson hasn’t offered, but they are talking to me.”