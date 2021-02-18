 Rising 2023 Texas DB Deldrick Madison Talks Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Offer, Mo Linguist
Rising 2023 Texas DB Deldrick Madison Talks Michigan Offer, Mo Linguist

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Deldrick Madison is a prospect on the rise.

The 2023 cornerback out of Dallas-area powerhouse Duncanville (Texas) High had a strong junior campaign and has been especially impressive on the 7v7 circuit this offseason.

Madison led True Buzz to a championship victory at Pylon 7v7 Dallas last weekend, and the extra work is continuing to help his recruiting stock.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
“Playing with True Buzz is a blessing,” Madison said. “All I want to do is travel around the world, play football and have some fun. It’s great to compete and have fun. I’ve been grinding this offseason.”

Madison currently has offers from Baylor, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, SMU and others.

Right now, Madison is taking it all in while also planning out some trips to a handful of major programs.

