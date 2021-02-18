Rising 2023 Texas DB Deldrick Madison Talks Michigan Offer, Mo Linguist
Deldrick Madison is a prospect on the rise.
The 2023 cornerback out of Dallas-area powerhouse Duncanville (Texas) High had a strong junior campaign and has been especially impressive on the 7v7 circuit this offseason.
Madison led True Buzz to a championship victory at Pylon 7v7 Dallas last weekend, and the extra work is continuing to help his recruiting stock.
“Playing with True Buzz is a blessing,” Madison said. “All I want to do is travel around the world, play football and have some fun. It’s great to compete and have fun. I’ve been grinding this offseason.”
Madison currently has offers from Baylor, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, SMU and others.
Right now, Madison is taking it all in while also planning out some trips to a handful of major programs.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news