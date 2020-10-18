 Rising 2023 Texas DE Devin Strange Talks Recent Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Offer
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-18 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rising 2023 Texas DE Devin Strange Talks Recent Michigan Offer

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Devin Strange is a prospect on the rise.

After transferring to Argyle (Texas) Liberty Christian this offseason, the 2023 defensive end prospect has seen his exposure increase as college coaches around the country are taking notice of his talent and potential.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

"Recruiting is going really well,” Strange said. “I’ve been talking to a lot of coaches. I’m just playing it how it goes.”

Strange notched an early offer from Southern Miss and followed that up by earning a scholarship from Michigan.

While it was a bit unexpected, Strange was thrilled with the new opportunity.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}