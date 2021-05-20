 Rising 2023 Texas DE Trey Wilson On Recent Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Offer, Program Connection
Rising 2023 Texas DE Trey Wilson On Recent U-M Offer, Program Connection

Trey Wilson is starting to gain some traction on the recruiting trail

The rising 2023 defensive end out of Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial is quickly approaching double digit offers and is in the process of scheduling some important summer visits.

“Recruiting is great right now,” Wilson said. “I recently got the offer from Michigan, which was big. I have an unofficial visit scheduled with Oklahoma State on June 11. I’m also in talks with Oregon, Baylor, Kansas and Arizona State.”

Michigan jumped in the mix for Wilson in March and immediately caught his attention.

In fact, Wilson is already in talks with Michigan defensive analyst Ryan Osborn about making his way to Ann Arbor at some point this summer.

{{ article.author_name }}