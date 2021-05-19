 Rising 2023 Texas OL Markis Deal Talks New Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Offer
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-19 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rising 2023 Texas OL Markis Deal Talks New Michigan Offer

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Markis Deal is starting to see his stock soar.

The rising 2023 offensive lineman out of Garland (Texas) Naaman Forest is up to double digit offers and is in the middle of planning out some summer unofficial visits.

“Recruiting has been good,” Deal said. “I haven’t gotten the full experience yet with no visits because of COVID-19. I also haven’t talked to the coaches that much since I’m a 2023. But it’s been great having these opportunities. This summer, I know I’ll get to some local schools and maybe a few further away.”

Michigan is hoping to get Deal on campus at some point in the near future.

The Wolverines dipped down into the Lone Star State and put a scholarship on the table last week, which actually caught Deal by surprise.

