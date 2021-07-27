 Rising 2024 DL Eddie Tuerk Talks Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Offer, Upcoming Visit
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-27 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rising 2024 DL Eddie Tuerk Talks Michigan Offer, Upcoming Visit

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Eddie Tuerk is a prospect on the rise.

The 2024 defensive end out of La Grange (Ill.) Lyons Township has been garnering a ton of interest on the recruiting trail and is now up to five offers.

Tuerk is still taking it all in right now, but he has a busy close to July with a pair of unofficial visits on the docket.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

“I was taking baby steps at first,” Tuerk said. “It heated up a bit, but it’s chilled out with the dead period. I am going to Iowa then Michigan for the BBQ. I’m trying to do everything an underclassmen can do with recruiting, which is calling the coaches and making visits.”

Michigan identified Tuerk at its Chicago satellite camp last month and invited him to its final on-campus camp of the summer. It was there where Tuerk impressed the staff and notched an offer from the Wolverines.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}