Rising 2024 In-State LB Jeremiah Beasley Talks Michigan Offer, Visit
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Jeremiah Beasley is quickly establishing himself as one of the premier prospects in the Midwest in the 2024 recruiting class.
The fast-rising linebacker out of Belleville (Mich.) High already holds offers from Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Syracuse and Tennessee.
Right now, however, Beasley is just trying to take it all in.
“I’ve just been putting in work coming off of injury,” Beasley said. “It’s paying off right now. I feel like I’m handling the process well. I’m staying really humble. I’m not too crazy about it.”
Beasley camped with Michigan in early June for its first on-campus camp of the summer and walked away with an offer.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news