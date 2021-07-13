 Rising 2024 In-State LB Jeremiah Beasley Talks Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Offer, Visit
Rising 2024 In-State LB Jeremiah Beasley Talks Michigan Offer, Visit

Jeremiah Beasley is quickly establishing himself as one of the premier prospects in the Midwest in the 2024 recruiting class.

The fast-rising linebacker out of Belleville (Mich.) High already holds offers from Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Syracuse and Tennessee.

Right now, however, Beasley is just trying to take it all in.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
“I’ve just been putting in work coming off of injury,” Beasley said. “It’s paying off right now. I feel like I’m handling the process well. I’m staying really humble. I’m not too crazy about it.”

Beasley camped with Michigan in early June for its first on-campus camp of the summer and walked away with an offer.

