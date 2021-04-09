Rising 2024 In-State QB Isaiah Marshall Talks Michigan
Isaiah Marshall is already a household name on the recruiting trail.
The rising 2024 quarterback out of Southfield (Mich.) AT&T received his first offer as a middle schooler and already has seven scholarships in hand.
Right now, Marshall is letting his father handle the majority of the process for him, but he does have some early standouts.
“It’s been going well,” Marshall said. “A lot of coaches have been talking to my dad. Right now, Michigan State and Penn State are some schools sticking out.”
Michigan was actually that first school to jump in the mix for Marshall.
The offer came personally from Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh a couple of years ago. And Marshall was ecstatic when he received the news.
